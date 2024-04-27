Pakistan in contact with US over energy needs: FO

PM to participate WEF special meeting.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it was in contact with the United States regarding the country’s energy requirements as Islamabad and Tehran discuss the pending gas pipeline project. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad was in contact with Washington over the issue.

She said Pakistan had seen the US’s statement on Pakistan’s willingness to get energy from Iran. This week, a State Department spokesperson had warned Islamabad regarding “potential risk of sanctions” following the Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan. “We advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions,” the spokesperson said. Baloch said, during the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, discussions emphasized bolstering economic and cultural ties, along with expediting negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement and facilitating prisoner releases.

“This visit provided an opportunity for the two sides to hold in-depth talks on all aspects of bilateral relations and regional and global developments. There was agreement to expand cooperation in economic, cultural and security domains and to transform the Pakistan-Iran border into a border of peace, friendship and prosperity. In this context, the two sides will promote bilateral trade; fast track negotiations on Free Trade Agreement; develop joint border markets and economic free zones; and promote connectivity including mutually beneficial relationships between the ports of Gwadar and Chabaharmm,” she elaborated.

As expressed in the Joint Statement, she said, Pakistan and Iran have similar views on the situation in Gaza and on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The leaders highlighted the need for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve the Kashmir dispute, in accordance with international law and the will of the people. On Gaza, both sides expressed support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution based on the aspirations of the Palestinian people, as well as the return of displaced persons,” she maintained. Baloch said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to participate in a special assembly of the World Economic Forum themed “Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development” in Riyadh on April 28-29. “This significant engagement comes upon the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab. The prime minister’s presence at the Forum is poised to underscore Pakistan’s global priorities, spanning from health architecture to inclusive growth and regional collaboration, all while balancing growth and energy consumption,” she said.

The spokesperson said the PM will embark on this journey, fostering interactions with esteemed world leaders and heads of international organizations. She said preceding the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene on May 2-3, attended by Foreign Minister Dar, who will also engage in bilateral dialogues.

Baloch said a high-level delegation from the China International Development Cooperation Agency visited Pakistan, affirming mutual commitment to expedite projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The spokesperson underscored the urgent need for investigating and holding accountable those responsible for Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

She said the discovery of mass graves at two major hospitals in Gaza have shocked the human conscience. “Pakistan joins the call by the United Nations for “a clear, transparent and credible investigation” of mass graves and the massacre of men, women and children by the Israeli occupation forces. Pakistan vehemently condemns Israel’s barbarianism and its war crimes against the people of Gaza. We underline the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage. An independent and impartial investigation must be held to ascertain the facts, fix responsibility and punish the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza,” she contended.

The spokesperson reiterated the rejection of the US Country Report on Human Rights Practices, citing flawed methodology.