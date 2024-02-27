Ali Amin to contest KP CM election as independent

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, a potential candidate for the office of KP chief minister, has decided to take oath in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as an independent.

Gandapur has not submitted his affidavit of join­ing Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as he was eye­ing on the position of provincial president of PTI which would not be possible in case of joining SIC.

According to party sources, Gandapur would contest the election of party’s provincial presi­dent during the intra-party elections scheduled for March 3. Meanwhile, PTI’s committee has completed a consultation for the finalization of names for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet to be composed of 15 to 20 members including minis­ters, advisers and special assistants.

According to party sources, the committee has finalised the name of Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister, while the losing candidates in the general elections would be included in the cabi­net as advisers and special assistants.

The party leadership recommended to giving the position of Deputy Speaker of KP assembly to a female member Suraiya Bibi from Chitral, as de­sired by the party chairman.