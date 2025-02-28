Friday, February 28, 2025
10 injured as bus overturns on Shahrah-e-Faisal

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  At least ten people sustained injuries in a rollover crash on Shahrah-e-Faisal early on Thursday morning. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near FTC, when a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned, reported a private news channel. Following the crash, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while initial reports suggest over speeding and driver’s negligence was key factor.

Our Staff Reporter

