10 injured as bus overturns on Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI - At least ten people sustained injuries in a rollover crash on Shahrah-e-Faisal early on Thursday morning. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near FTC, when a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned, reported a private news channel. Following the crash, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while initial reports suggest over speeding and driver’s negligence was key factor.