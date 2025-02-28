Suicide blast kills Maulana Hamidul Haq, four others at Darul Uloom Haqqania

At least five people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq (JUI-S) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq, were killed and several others injured in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials confirmed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed stated that the blast occurred in the front row of worshippers during the weekly congregation, which was attended by a large number of people. The explosion caused significant casualties, with fears that the death toll may rise.

Following the attack, the administration of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) was placed on high alert, and an emergency was declared to provide immediate medical care to the injured.

The late Maulana Hamidul Haq, who was also the vice-principal of the seminary, was critically wounded in the blast. His son, Sani Haqqani, later confirmed his passing.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the scene, describing the explosion as "massive". The mosque, located within the renowned Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, was packed with students and worshippers as it was the final Friday prayer before Ramadan. The attack occurred just before students were set to leave for their academic break.

Authorities are investigating the attack, while security measures have been heightened in the region. The motive and perpetrators behind the bombing remain unclear as rescue and relief efforts continue.

This is a developing story.