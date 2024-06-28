Qaisra Elahi rejects reports of patch up with Ch Shujat

LAHORE - In the backdrop of media reports suggesting a patch up between the Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Begum Qaisara Elahi, the wife of the PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has vehemently denied such reports terming them baseless. “We did not have any kind of family reconciliation; all these rumors are based on lies”, she said in a statement here. On the other hand, sources close to the Chaudhry family did confirm an informal meeting taking place between Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi in their Lahore residence last week, but ruled out the possibility of any reconciliation between two families now separated by politics.

Qaisra Elahi, who has been acting as spokesperson to her husband since the days of his incarceration, also clarified that Ch Shujat Hussain had no role in the release of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. “Parvez Elahi was released by the grace of AllahAlmighty as the courts gave us justice”, she asserted. Qaisara Elahi revealed that Ch Parvez Elahi has given a message to Shujat Hussain that nothing will happen until our stolen mandate is returned. “Ch Parvez Elahi has also said this clearly in his recent statement”, she added.

She stressed that not only Moonis Elahi but Ch Parvez Elahi will also stay with the PTI. “Ch Parvez Elahi is not ready to go back to the Q-League now and will not do so in the future also”, she said, adding that Q-League has now become a party which is based on stolen mandate. “No person with intelligence and consciousness can become a member of Q-League”, she observed. Qaisara Elahi alleged that the two sons of Ch Shujat were busy spreading lies against us all the time. “For the past year and a half, they have been spreading such rumors from different sources; I don’t know what they want to achieve by spreading such false news”, she questioned.