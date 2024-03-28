Govt to set up Danish School at Islamabad’s Kuri Road

ISLAMABAD - In a first, the federal govern­ment has decided to set up Dan­ish School at Kuri Road of the federal capital Islamabad with a cost of Rs 5.113 billion as part of a region-specific project for establishing a network of such schools and hospitals. Under in­structions from the prime min­ister, the government is going to establish Danish Schools and at­tached hospitals in parts of Balo­chistan province, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital territory to provide free quality education and health facilities to the under-privileged classes of these areas. Islamabad, however, will not get the attached hospital under the project, it has been learnt.

According to the sources, the PC-I of the project would be placed before the Central Work­ing Development Party (CDWP) meeting to be held here on Mon­day, for approval. The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will chair the meeting. The proj­ect will be included in the next year’s federal government-fund­ed PSDP. According to the docu­ments available with this scribe, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has been asked to identify and provide state land for the proj­ect. Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training will lead the efforts to establish the Islamabad school. Similarly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Sec­retary GB and Chief Secretary AJK has been tasked with ensur­ing allocation of state land for establishing Danish Schools and attached hospitals and prepar­ing a consolidated PC-I under the PSDP. According to the project, hospitals will also be established where Danish Schools will be lo­cated. Punjab is the only province where Danish School System was first introduced by the then Chief Minister of the province Sheh­baz Sharif some over 12 years back. The Danish School System is serving the poor community of the society and imparting qual­ity education to the students who cannot afford to get admis­sion in schools with higher fees. The Danish System also provides boarding facilities to the poor students in the province.