Govt to set up Danish School at Islamabad’s Kuri Road

ISLAMABAD - In a first, the federal government has decided to set up Danish School at Kuri Road of the federal capital Islamabad with a cost of Rs 5.113 billion as part of a region-specific project for establishing a network of such schools and hospitals. Under instructions from the prime minister, the government is going to establish Danish Schools and attached hospitals in parts of Balochistan province, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital territory to provide free quality education and health facilities to the under-privileged classes of these areas. Islamabad, however, will not get the attached hospital under the project, it has been learnt.
According to the sources, the PC-I of the project would be placed before the Central Working Development Party (CDWP) meeting to be held here on Monday, for approval. The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will chair the meeting. The project will be included in the next year’s federal government-funded PSDP. According to the documents available with this scribe, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has been asked to identify and provide state land for the project. Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training will lead the efforts to establish the Islamabad school. Similarly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Secretary GB and Chief Secretary AJK has been tasked with ensuring allocation of state land for establishing Danish Schools and attached hospitals and preparing a consolidated PC-I under the PSDP. According to the project, hospitals will also be established where Danish Schools will be located. Punjab is the only province where Danish School System was first introduced by the then Chief Minister of the province Shehbaz Sharif some over 12 years back. The Danish School System is serving the poor community of the society and imparting quality education to the students who cannot afford to get admission in schools with higher fees. The Danish System also provides boarding facilities to the poor students in the province.