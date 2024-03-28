Thursday, March 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt to set up Danish School at Islamabad’s Kuri Road

Project to be included in next year’s PSDP funded by federal government

Tahir Niaz
March 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In a first, the federal govern­ment has decided to set up Dan­ish School at Kuri Road of the federal capital Islamabad with a cost of Rs 5.113 billion as part of a region-specific project for establishing a network of such schools and hospitals. Under in­structions from the prime min­ister, the government is going to establish Danish Schools and at­tached hospitals in parts of Balo­chistan province, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital territory to provide free quality education and health facilities to the under-privileged classes of these areas. Islamabad, however, will not get the attached hospital under the project, it has been learnt.

According to the sources, the PC-I of the project would be placed before the Central Work­ing Development Party (CDWP) meeting to be held here on Mon­day, for approval. The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will chair the meeting. The proj­ect will be included in the next year’s federal government-fund­ed PSDP. According to the docu­ments available with this scribe, Chief Commissioner Islamabad has been asked to identify and provide state land for the proj­ect. Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training will lead the efforts to establish the Islamabad school. Similarly, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Sec­retary GB and Chief Secretary AJK has been tasked with ensur­ing allocation of state land for establishing Danish Schools and attached hospitals and prepar­ing a consolidated PC-I under the PSDP. According to the project, hospitals will also be established where Danish Schools will be lo­cated. Punjab is the only province where Danish School System was first introduced by the then Chief Minister of the province Sheh­baz Sharif some over 12 years back. The Danish School System is serving the poor community of the society and imparting qual­ity education to the students who cannot afford to get admis­sion in schools with higher fees. The Danish System also provides boarding facilities to the poor students in the province.

CM Maryam approves field hospital

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1711513277.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024