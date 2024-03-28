KP Assembly Speaker ordered to administer oath to members on reserved seats

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed Speaker Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to ad­minister oath to the members on re­served seats and allow them to sign the roll of members in terms of arti­cles, 65, 255 of the Constitution.

In short decision, written by Jus­tice S.M Attique Shah, the speaker was also directed to allow and facil­itate the members in casting their votes in the upcoming senate elec­tion scheduled for April 02, 2024.

Earlier, the PHC reserved its deci­sion on the petitions of oath taking of the members elected on reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As­sembly. A two-member bench com­prising Justice S.M. Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the pe­titions of the elected members of Peo­ple’s Party, PML-N and JUIF on re­served seats. During the hearing, Justice S.M. Attique Shah inquired whether the Speaker is refusing to ad­minister oath, to which the Speaker’s lawyer Ali Azim Afridi replied that it was not the case, adding that for the first time the Governor’s order comes on the request of the opposition lead­er rather through proper procedures.

Justice Attique Shah asked if any­one has challenged the Governor’s order. To which Ali Azim Afridi Ad­vocate replied that no one has chal­lenged the governor’s order but on March 21, the secretary of the pro­vincial assembly wrote a letter.

The lawyer of the opposition while giving arguments said that the High Court had already given a judgment regarding allotment of reserved seats, adding that in this context de­laying the oath taking was also a vi­olation of this decision of the larg­er bench. He said that if the Speaker was reluctant to administer oath to the members, then the Governor could take the oath. Justice Attique Shah inquired whether it is not nec­essary to take the oath of the mem­bers in the House? To which the op­position lawyer replied that the oath taking could be done during the ses­sion to be convened for the Senate elections. He insisted that the gov­ernor has the power to convene the assembly session. During the hear­ing, Advocate General Shah Faisal At­mankhil told the court that Article 65 says that when a member is elected, he will take oath and it is in the third schedule that the assembly will be in session. It has been defined by the Peshawar High Court in the case of Baldukumar and Speaker Asad Qais­er. Justice Shakeel Ahmed remarked that the members who have been no­tified have the right to be sworn in.