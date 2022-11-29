Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday signed petroleum concession agreements (PCAs) for issu­ance of exploration licences (ELs) in six blocks with five exploration and produc­tion (E&P) companies.

In the exploration phase, the mini­mum investment of $65 million will be carried out by the E&P companies for prospecting in these six blocks in three years. In the first phase, the PCAs for the issuance of exploration licences (ELs) have been signed between the federal government and exploration compa­nies, while in the second phase PCAs for development & production will be signed with these companies.

The PCAs for ELs were signed by Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, Additional Secretary (Incharge) Petro­leum Division, Kashif Ali, Director Gen­eral Petroleum Concessions, Muham­mad Aslam Umrani, Provincial Director (Balochistan) and Tariq Rashid, Pro­vincial Director (Punjab) on behalf of Government of Pakistan. While Khalid Siraj Subhani, Managing Director (MD) OGDCL, Imran Abbasy, MD, PPL, Fahim Haider, MD/CEO, MPCL, Mausaf Ahmed, President, UEPL and Shuaib A. Malik, CEO, POL signed the PCAs on the behalf the their respective companies.

The government has executed petro­leum concession agreements (PCAs) for exploration licences (ELs) over Block No. 2966-2 (Chah Bali) with joint venture of Oil & Gas Develop­ment Company Limited (OGDCL) (op­erator) (70%) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) (30%). On Block No. 2967-5 (Mach) and Block No. 2867-6 (Dadhar) with joint venture of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) (operator) (40%), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) (30%) and United En­ergy Pakistan Limited (UEPL) (30%). For Block No. 2866-5 (Kalat West) and Block No. 2869-15 (Sui North) with joint venture of PPL (operator) (50%) and MPCL (50%) and Block No. 2969-11 (Meeranpur) to UEPL (operator) (50%) and MPCL (50%).

Blocks Chah Bali, Mach, Dadhar and Kalat West are located in the province of Balochistan whereas Sui North Block and Meeranpur Block are located in Balochistan and Punjab. The total area of these blocks is 9901.37 Sq.Km. The minimum investment to be carried out by the companies in these blocks for prospect will be $65 million for the pe­riod of three years. Companies are obli­gated to spend a minimum of $30,000/year in each block on social welfare schemes. OGDCL is a public limited com­pany engaged in exploration & produc­tion activities in the country for the last five decades. OGDCL holds the largest share of oil 33% & gas 34% of the total reserves in the country. Its percentage share of total oil & gas production in Pakistan is 47% and 29%, respectively.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been in the energy sector since the mid-1950s. As a major supplier of nat­ural gas, PPL today contributes over 19 percent of the country’s total nat­ural gas supplies besides producing crude oil, NGL and LPG. Mari Petro­leum is one of the leading integrated E&P companies in Pakistan, with a net hydrocarbon production of 104,856 barrels of oil equivalent per day. With a 23% market share, the company is the second-largest gas producer in Pakistan and has a strong reserve base of around 600 million BOE.

POL is producing cumulative daily production of 4,057 barrels of oil equiv­alent. POL is the operator in nine devel­opment & production leases, four ELs and working interest owners in six other exploration blocks operated by various E&P companies. United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEP) is a subsidiary of United Energy Group (UEG), an international energy Company. UEP is the largest for­eign oil and gas E&P company operating in Pakistan. UEP contributes 14 percent of Pakistan’s total gas production