Sunday, September 29, 2024
Child dies after being trapped in car

Web Desk
7:04 PM | September 29, 2024
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 19, Karachi, where two young children became trapped inside a parked car, resulting in the suffocation death of one child. According to police reports, the children, aged 3 and 4, had entered the vehicle while playing but were unable to exit after the doors locked from the inside.

Three-year-old Rauf, son of Hashar Ali, tragically lost his life due to suffocation, while his 4-year-old brother, Hassan, was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The police responded promptly to the scene, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

