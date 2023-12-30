Celebrity Big Brother star Bianca Gascoigne announces engagement

LOS ANGELS - Bianca Gascoigne has announced her engagement to partner Arron Wright. The model and reality TV star, known for having taken part in the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother and the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news. Gascoigne posted a picture of her family holiday in Thailand, flaunting her ring as she posed next to Wright, whilst both of them held their daughter, Blake Sunshine. “Forever has got a nice ring to it,” Gascoigne captioned the shot, adding a ring emoji. Wright and Gascoigne started dating in 2021. Following the pregnancy announcement in 2022, Gascoigne shared her feelings at the thought of having a girl. “I always knew it would be a baby girl I didn’t have any doubt in my mind,” she told her Instagram followers in October of last year.