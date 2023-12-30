Saturday, December 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Celebrity Big Brother star Bianca Gascoigne announces engagement

Celebrity Big Brother star Bianca Gascoigne announces engagement
Agencies
December 30, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELS - Bianca Gascoigne has announced her engagement to partner Arron Wright. The model and reality TV star, known for having taken part in the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother and the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news. Gascoigne posted a picture of her family holiday in Thailand, flaunting her ring as she posed next to Wright, whilst both of them held their daughter, Blake Sunshine. “Forever has got a nice ring to it,” Gascoigne captioned the shot, adding a ring emoji. Wright and Gascoigne started dating in 2021. Following the pregnancy announcement in 2022, Gascoigne shared her feelings at the thought of having a girl. “I always knew it would be a baby girl I didn’t have any doubt in my mind,” she told her Instagram followers in October of last year.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1703824524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023