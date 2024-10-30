4 back to back heists expose Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD - Four bank/ cash van robbery incidents in two days in the capital have raised questions on the capability of capital police. A motorbike rider wearing a helmet and having a gun has killed one person and wounded nine persons in two days in robberies and attempted robberies in Islamabad. The helmet wearing dacoit opened fire on cash van guards at a government bank in G-9/4 Islamabad on early Tuesday morning, snatched the cash bag and ran away on his motorbike. One person was killed and five were injured because of firing. Same man within hours on Tuesday went to a private bank in sector G-14 Islamabad, robbed the bank, shot security guard on the leg, took cask from the bank, and fled the scene. A couple of similar incidents at sector I-9 and Sector G-15 took place on Monday where cash vans were attacked outside the bank and four people were wounded by the firing of the dacoit. IG Islamabad Police, while talking to media after last robbery said, “we’ve solved 50% of the case of these robberies. We’re doing digital surveillance and have incorporated Counter Terrorism Department teams for the investigation.” IG Islamabad police have also blamed the private security companies and bank managers for not following the SOPs and said that we can’t depute a police official at each bank.