Diamond Paints and Newage Cables win Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 openers

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Newage Cables won the opening matches of the Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday. The opening day matches proved thrilling ones, drawing a significant number of spectators and families. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, Secretary Col Amir, and other officials were present to witness the games. In the first match of the opening day, Diamond Paints defeated SeafaLogistics International with a score of 10-5½. Raja Jalal Arsalan was the standout player for Diamond Paints, hammeringseven goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed with three goals. For SeafaLogistics International, Raja Samiullah converted all four goals for his team, with an additional handicap advantage of one and a half goals. In the second match of the day, Newage Cables triumphed over Guard Group with a score of 10-3½. Abdul Rehman Monnoo led the charge for Newage Cables, scoring six goals, while Omar Asjad Malhi added four goals. For Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik scored two goals, and Ahmed Bilal Riaz added one goal.

The tournament will continue on Wednesday, with Sheikhoo Steel facing Rijas/Platinum Homes at 2:30 pm, followed by Total Nutrition competing against FG/Din Polo at 3:30 pm.