Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

HEC National Outreach Programme for Faculty launched at NFC IET Multan

HEC National Outreach Programme for Faculty launched at NFC IET Multan
PR
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Business

MULTAN  -  Higher Education Commission of Islamabad has launched its first faculty training programme under the “National Outreach Program for Faculty” at NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan.

Dr Abid Shahzad, chairperson of the Department of Education, Leadership & Management IUB, National Trainer of NAHE conducted the initial session. It is a 30-day comprehensive teacher training course that is, for the first time, offered in South Punjab. QEC-NFC IET Multan submitted their faculty training proposal, which HEC Islamabad approved. Accordingly, its launching ceremony was held in the conference room of the Chemical Engineering department of NFC IET Multan.

In the opening ceremony, Engr. Dr Sadiq Hussain, Director of QEC and coordinator of this training at NFC IET Multan, welcomed Dr Abid Shahzad, NAHE trainer and participant faculty from different departments. He motivated them to participate actively in this training activity. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor NFC IET Multan Lt General Muzzam Ijaz congratulated the faculty members who have been selected for this training and thanked the chairman of the HEC for their support and initiative in strengthening the faculty’s skills under the National Outreach Program of HEC.

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024