Matric scholarship announced for girl students

PESHAWAR - International volunteer organisation ‘Volunteer Service Overseas’ and Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) announced scholarships for those female students leaving their school prematurely without completing their education, due to poverty, lack of access, cultural barriers and other issues.

Through this initiative, scholarship will be awarded to girls aged 13 to 17 years in selected districts of the province. In this regard, an agreement has also been reached between VSO, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and PRDS.

According to the Programme Manager MYRP KP, Tariq Hayat Yousafzai the dropped out or those girls who had left their education due to certain impeding factors can apply for free admission in the Matric programme. Interested girl students can submit their applications till 20th April 2024 in the AIOU regional campus in Peshawar.

According to the agreement, 1200 female students in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda will be offered free admission in the two-year matriculation course through the distance learning system of AIOU during this year.

Programme Manager, Tariq Hayat told the media persons in Peshawar that this initiative aims to encourage those female students, who couldn’t continue their studies due to poverty, lack of access to schools, cultural barriers and other reasons. Under the ECW Multi-Year Resilience Program, free textbooks will also be distributed among the students besides giving them free admission.

He said the students of these three selected districts can get the admission form and prospectus from the nearest regional offices of Allama Iqbal Open University. He said that the applications along with form B can be submitted till April 20.

He said that the admission form can also be submitted through the online website of the university. After proper scrutiny of the documents of the students and shortlisting, the eligible students will be given scholarships for a period of two years so that they could complete their matriculation, he added. Tariq Hayat said that the objective of this initiative is to promote female education in these districts and encourage the girls to continue their education activities.