Minister inaugurates underground water tank project

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaugurated an underground water tank project at Hussain Park Tikka Chowk, Johar Town, here on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Provincial Minister Faisal Khokhar, Member Provincial Assembly Shahbaz Khokhar, and Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed. Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed briefed the minister about the project. According to the briefing, the project will be completed at a cost of Rs560 million and is expected to be completed within three months. The underground tank will have the capacity to store 1.5 million gallons of rainwater. Before the completion of the project, traffic flow from G Block Market to Tikka Chowk was often disrupted during rainfall. However, once the project is completed, not only will traffic improve, but rainwater will be efficiently stored in the underground tank. Minister Bilal Yaseen emphasized the importance of completing the project on time and instructed the use of all necessary resources to ensure the highest quality of construction with modern technology.

He stressed that the project should provide long-term benefits. Furthermore, he directed that minimal inconvenience should be caused to the local residents during the construction phase and alternative arrangements should be made to address issues.