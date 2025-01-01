Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Punjab minister opens underground water tank project

January 01, 2025
LAHORE Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaugurated an un¬derground water tank project at Hussain Park Tikka Chowk, Johar Town, on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed,Malik Saif-ul-Ma¬look Khokhar, Provincial Minister Faisal Khokhar, Member of Provin¬cial Assembly Shahbaz Khokhar, and Managing Director of WASA Ghufran Ahmed.

Managing Director of WASA Ghu¬fran Ahmed briefed the minister about the project.  

According to the briefing, the project will be completed at a cost of Rs560 million and is expected to be finished within three months. The underground tank will have the capacity to store 1.5 million gal¬lons of rainwater.

 Before the project’s completion, traffic flow from G Block Market to Tikka Chowk was often disrupt¬ed during rainfall. However, once completed, the project will not only improve traffic flow but also efficiently store rainwater in the underground tank.

Bilal Yaseen emphasized the im¬portance of completing the pro¬ject on time and instructed the use of all necessary resources to ensure the highest quality of con¬struction with modern technol¬ogy. He stressed that the project should provide long-term bene¬fits. Furthermore, he directed that minimal inconvenience should be caused to local residents during the construction phase, and al-ternative arrangements should be made to address any issues.

