Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $426.070 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 1.45 percent as compared to $419.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During July-August (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 10.10 percent as it surged from $312.620 million last fiscal year to $344.190 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 7.20 percent, from $113.566 million to $121.740 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services dipped by 36.31 percent from $0.515 million to $0.328 million. The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 31.24 percent, from $73.552 million to $96.529 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services decreased to $0.187 million from $0.192 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a nominal increase of 0.49 percent going up from $124.795 million to $125.406 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 32.67 percent by going down from $1.010 million to $0.680 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 39.50 percent, from $0.757 million to $0.458 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 12.25 percent, from $0.253 million to $0.222 million. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 23.65 percent as these went down from $106.350 million to $81.200 million during the months under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 28.49 percent during the period as its exports increased from $27.058 million to $34.766 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 41.44 percent, from $79.292 million to $46.434 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.