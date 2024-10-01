Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Pakistan, Iran agree to establish joint task force for gas pipeline project

Pakistan, Iran agree to establish joint task force for gas pipeline project
3:29 PM | October 01, 2024
Pakistan and Iran have agreed to establish a joint task force aimed at addressing challenges in the implementation of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

 The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Reports indicated that forming the joint task force represents a promising step towards deepening bilateral economic ties.

The meeting also highlighted a shared vision to strengthen relations between the neighboring countries, with discussions reflecting a strong commitment to overcoming mutual challenges.

Additionally, the leaders emphasized the positive development of establishing a broader road and rail network to connect regional countries, further enhancing cooperation.

