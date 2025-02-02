Governor Sindh announces business convocation at Governor House

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that the All Pakistan Business Convocation will be held at the Governor House. Additionally, a street in the city will be named Tajikistan Street, highlighting the growing ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan. These remarks were made by the Governor Sindh during his visit to the “Pakistan Travel Mart” exhibition at the Expo Center on the second day. During his visit, he toured stalls representing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and countries including Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Iran. The stall organizers briefed him on the various products displayed. The Governor praised the exhibition, stating that it provides a platform for travel agencies, hotels, and airlines to come together. He emphasized that such events play a crucial role in promoting Pakistan’s tourism industry on a global scale, showcasing the country’s natural beauty and historic landmarks. He highlighted Pakistan’s diverse landscapes, from mountains and lakes to historic sites like Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, as key attractions for tourists. Later, speaking to the media, Governor Tessori emphasized that Pakistan has become an attractive destination for investment. He credited Prime Minister and Army Chief for their efforts in stabilizing the economy, mentioning projects like Udan Pakistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as critical drivers of economic growth. He expressed confidence that the SIFC project would significantly contribute to the country’s future development.