LAHORE - Zia Muhammad Shahzad, a brilliant allrounder, excelled in the USA Cricket as he played key role in his side’s - Golden State Grizzlies – crucial wins in the Minor League Cricket Championship. Finishing the 2022 season with 25 wickets and making it 50 wickets in two seasons of Minor League alongside amazing performances with bat as well scoring 588 runs, Zia has maintained his name as the best allrounder in USA. Additionally, an amazing fielder and gifted with game-sense, and the skills in his armory, Zia Shahzad has been a blessing for any team he turns up to play for, across tournaments. If such performances continue till 2024 T20 World Cup, there are reasons to believe Zia will knock the doors at the highest level in the USA Cricket