Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology to be ready by 2025

LAHORE - Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir said on Thursday the Punjab govt was making all-out efforts to complete the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology (NSIC) by 2025.

Talking to APP, he said the Sargodha district consisted of seven tehsils with a population of about 35.5 million. But, he regretted, people of this district had been deprived of state-of-the-art heath facilities. He said even a single cardiology centre had not been established in such a large district till date, adding that “Majority of the population has to go to Faisalabad, Lahore and other cities for heart complications’ treatment”.

Dr Mushtaq Bashir said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, which was a great service to the people of this district on her part. “Work on this project is going on swiftly,” he added. The MS said a large area of ??Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital would be used for the purpose. He said the hospital would have 170 beds where all heart diseases including surgery would be performed.