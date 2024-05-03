Pak satellite IQube Moon to be launched today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will embark on its lunar satellite mission “IQube Moon” from China’s Hainan Space Launch Site today to journey into space for a lunar expedition. It aims to land at hidden South pole of the moon to collect dust and rock samples. According to the Institute of Space Technology, this crucial satellite mission is scheduled to depart with China’s robotic spacecraft, “Chang’e 6,” to explore the moon’s surface. Following the success of the satellite mission “IQube Q,” Pakistan joins the few nations that have deployed satellites into the orbit of the moon.

Dr. Khurram Khurshid, a member of the team working on the Institute of Space Technology’s IQube Q, in an interview with The Nation, revealed that university students developed the satellite in collaboration with Shanghai University and Pakistan’s National Space Agency (SUPARCO).

WHAT WILL IQUBE MOON DO?

The satellite “IQube Moon” is a small satellite weighing around six kilograms. It features two optical cameras designed to capture images of the moon’s surface.

Equipped with a twelve-volt battery powered by solar energy panels, the satellite will orbit the moon for three months, transmitting images of lunar weather changes to the Institute of Space Technology. Dr. Khurram Khurshid confirmed that after successful testing and capability phases, “IQube Moon” has been integrated with the “Chang’e 6” mission.

The spacecraft will reach the moon’s orbit after five days, where the Pakistani satellite will continue its independent orbit around the moon’s periphery for three to six months, completing one lunar orbit every twelve hours. Dr. Khurram emphasized the various applications of CubeSats, including Earth observation, environmental studies, remote sensing, telecommunications, astronomy, and showcasing new technologies.

WHAT BENEFITS WILL PAKISTAN GAIN FROM THE SATELLITE MISSION?

Pakistan launched its first meteorological rocket, Rehbar-I, into space in 1962, but despite this milestone, the country’s space exploration progress has been slow. Prof Khurram Khurshid believes that this mission will expand Pakistan’s space program and pave the way for future plans to explore the moon.

He stated that the images obtained from the satellite will be utilized for research purposes, providing further insights into the lunar surface.

He further stated that this satellite will be instrumental in launching future missions into space for Pakistan.

According to him, every phase of this mission is crucial, as its success will provide valuable information and instil confidence in Pakistan’s ability to send missions into space in the future.

He said that such projects are crucial for the youth of Pakistan interested in this field and will lead to significant success in space exploration in the future.

Pakistan sent its “IQube One” to orbit the Earth in 2013, which was developed by the Institute of Space Technology.

Prof Khurram stated that the success of “IQube One” boosted morale, leading to the decision to send satellites into lunar orbit.

HOW DID PAKISTAN COLLABORATE WITH CHINA’S SPACE PROGRAM?

He replied that China offered member countries of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) the opportunity to participate in its “Chang’e 6” lunar mission.

He described this as a significant offer since sending missions or satellites to the moon is a costly endeavour requiring substantial investment.

He stated that when China chose Pakistan’s program over others, it was a significant achievement for Pakistan.

He explained that the cost of sending a satellite into orbit is primarily the expense of the spacecraft, and Pakistan was fortunate to receive it without cost.

He mentioned that the Institute of Space Technology worked on it for two years, and testing has been underway for the past seven months, which has been successful.