Pakistan-Türkiye Relations: Quo Vadis

Soon after the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Pakistan and Türkiye established diplomatic relations. At the time of receiving Türkiye’s first ambassador on March 4, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam stated: “Turkiye has been in our thoughts constantly and has drawn our admiration for the valour of your people and the way in which your statesmen and leaders have struggled and fought almost single-handed in the midst of Europe for your freedom and sovereignty which have been happily maintained. I can, therefore, assure Your Excellency that the Muslims of Pakistan entertain sentiments of affection and esteem for your country, and now Türkiye and Pakistan both as free, sovereign and independent countries, can strengthen their ties more and more for the good of both.” The diplomatic bond between Türkiye and Pakistan was significantly strengthened through a series of bilateral agreements, including a landmark Permanent Friendship Agreement in 1951. Both joined the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO, previously the Baghdad Pact) in 1955. Türkiye stood by Pakistan during its conflicts with India in 1965 and 1971, while Pakistan strongly backed Türkiye on the issue of Cyprus. In 1990s, both Turkiye and Pakistan followed divergent paths: Islamabad focused on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, whereas Ankara focused on engaging with the newly independent states of the Balkan region and the larger Eurasia. The 2000s brought them closer again. General Musharraf taking the helm of affairs in Pakistan and the rise of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Türkiye, led by the then Prime Minister, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan played a significant role in this.

Following the 2005 devastating earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Erdoğan’s administration promptly offered a comprehensive relief package to Pakistan, valued at US$150 million, along with essential supplies. Pakistan stood by Türkiye following the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt. On 6 February 2023, South-Eastern Türkiye was rocked by severe earthquakes that claimed over 50,000 lives in Türkiye and Syria. Pakistan immediately dispatched 50 emergency personnel, along with 100 tonnes of relief goods comprising food and medicine, and the establishment of an air bridge to send additional resources.

Of late, the bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory, especially in the economic and defence sector. Türkiye and Pakistan have embarked on initiatives like the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), designed to increase trade volume and foster cooperation across a wide array of sectors, including science and technology, defence, tourism, education and health. At present, Pakistan imports wheat from Türkiye, while Türkiye benefits from Pakistani rice and textiles. this could be expanded to Turkish dairy products, electronic home appliances, automobiles and other durable items. currently, Türkiye is Pakistan’s second-largest arms supplier, accounting for 11% of Pakistan’s total arms imports. In 2022, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) delivered three Super Mushahak training aircraft to the Turkish Air Force, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing Pak-Turk military cooperation. In 2018, the Pakistan Navy introduced a fleet tanker constructed in Karachi in partnership with Türkiye’s premier defence manufacturer STM. In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy entered into a contract with ASFAT, Türkiye’s state-run defence firm, for the procurement of four MILGEM-class ships. Furthermore, in 2023, STM, successfully completed the modernization of the second AGOSTA 90B Class submarine for the Pakistan Navy, following the delivery of the first upgraded submarine in 2021.

However, there are several impediments that Pakistan and Turkiye must address to achieve the full potential of the partnership: the inadequate transport and logistics infrastructure connecting the two countries; insufficient market exploration, banking access, a complex structure of import duties, the harmonization of standards, and the alignment of export products to encourage intra-industry trade. At the same, both countries need to carefully navigate through their diplomatic relations to avoid undermining relations with other key partners. There is immense potential in the Pak-Turk partnership for further expansion. With Türkiye serving as an accessible gateway to Europe and the Central Asia, and Pakistan providing a pivotal conduit to the Indian Ocean, China, and the Far East, their joint efforts could significantly enhance each other’s economic interests in both Europe and Asia. Together, they can unlock the trade and economic opportunities within the expansive Euro-Asian market. This market could extend further to include North Africa and Southern China, potentially growing to encompass South Asia and the Far East. Türkiye has expressed interest in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Turkiye’s inclusion into the CPEC represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the corridor’s functionality and attract further international collaboration, positioning itself as a pivotal economic gateway between Asia and Europe.

The international system’s ongoing upheavals necessitate a revaluation of traditional alliances and the forging of new partnerships, within which the Türkiye-Pakistan axis emerges as a significant development. Now they should further solidify this by incorporating the Central Asian states into a robust and comprehensive regional partnership.

Rizwan Zeb

The writer is a Karachi-based Security Analyst. He and Dr. Gloria Shkurti co-authored “Dynamics of Pakistan-Türkiye Relations in a Challenging Global Order”