Buddhism on space sustainability

Values such as guardianship, stewardship, interconnectedness, and harmony are found across various religions and cultures. Such religions and cultures consider the environment as sacred, just like human is considered sacred. If one kills a human, one is severely punished by the law. However, no such action is taken if one cuts down a tree. Why is that? Is it because we have stopped viewing the environment as sacred?

Space-faring nations and private companies did not treat space as a sacred part of the whole environment, and therefore, as a result, now there are millions of pieces of space debris or space junk floating in space that pose a serious threat to the future of space.

Let’s take a look at Buddhism and how it teaches us guardianship, stewardship, interconnectedness, and harmony and how we can use a Buddhist approach toward space sustainability.

Pratītyasamutpāda (Interconnectedness): The core idea of “dependent origination” or “interdependent co-arising” is one of the core ideas of Buddhism. It means that all things happen because of a combination of many different causes and conditions and that nothing exists on its own. This idea of interconnectedness can be applied to the vastness of space. It reminds us that what we do in one part of the world can affect other parts, either right away or in the long run. For example, space debris caused by one country’s satellite may pose a threat to a satellite from another country.

Ahimsa (Non-Harm): In Buddhism, the concept of “Ahimsa” is rooted in the idea of non-harm. It extends beyond just not harming a being physically, but it encapsulates a broader meaning of not harming all beings, the environment, and the universe as a whole. From the point of view of ‘Non-Harm’, Buddhism proposes for protocols and technologies that make the least amount of new space debris. This includes putting up satellites responsibly, making plans for how to get rid of them when they’re done working, and making international standards for space tasks.

Dharma (Righteousness and Duty): In Buddhism, to live by the Dharma means to follow the path of righteousness and duty. Guardianship of our environment, whether on Earth or in space, can be seen as a Dharma or a duty we have to protect and maintain for the good of all beings. As Dr. Moriba Jah says: “We are all crew, and we all have a role to play toward a sustainable future of space”.

Sila (Ethical Conduct): The Eightfold Path in Buddhism includes ethical conduct, which includes doing the right thing and making a living in the right way. This shows how important it is to be aware and take responsibility for what you do. When thinking about the exploration of space, these ethical rules encourage responsible and sustainable actions. A Buddhist approach encourages space-faring nations and private companies to adopt ethical guidelines that prioritise sustainability and shared responsibility over competitive and commercial interests.

Sangha (Community): Sangha, which means “community,” is a Buddhist idea that stresses the importance of working together. By extrapolating this idea, we can see that global cooperation is vital in ensuring space sustainability. Nations and companies need to work together to form a global “Sangha” to deal with the problems and threats caused by space debris, along with other sustainability challenges.

Karuna (Compassion): Buddhism emphasises the importance of being kind to all living things and to the environment therefore, in space sustainability, space policies driven by compassion won’t hurt any possible life forms and also treat space as a sacred place worth protecting.

As more and more players push boundaries toward space exploration, it is crucial to take inspiration and apply the old-age wisdom of Buddhism and other religions and cultures to ensure a sustainable future for all. Let’s remember that it’s not just about conquering, rather it’s also about harmonious coexistence and respecting all forms of life. Using the wisdom of religions like Buddhism, we can make space travel more thoughtful, respectful, and beneficial for both humanity and the cosmos.