The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday no decision has been taken regarding the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson for the electoral watchdog, said no letter has been penned to governors of the both provinces and refuted reports that suggested the ECP would announce the date by itself if the governors fail to announce the schedule for the polls.

Earlier, it was reported that The ECP had written two letters to the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to seek a final date for the polls.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14, 48 hours after Parvez Elahi advised Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to dissolve provincial assembly.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was dissolved on January 18 after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali approved Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature.