PM to inaugurate Serena Chowk Interchange today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Serena Chowk Interchange today, a project completed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in just 84 days. The Rs. 4.2 billion project features three underpasses, including one on Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi and two on Srinagar Highway. Horticulture and electrical works have also been finalized.

The interchange is set to be renamed Jinnah Square, with the formal announcement expected during the inauguration. The project was completed by M/S Habib Construction Services, with M/S NESPAK as the consultant. The work was carried out under the strict supervision of CDA officials and the frequent visits of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randawa.

The project includes a two-lane underpass at Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi and an eight-lane underpass at Srinagar Highway.

A half-kilometer-long culvert and a roadwork area of 14 km were also developed. The excavated material from the underpass was repurposed to improve a CDA plot adjacent to Srinagar Highway.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, CDA completed landscaping and horticulture work across 400,000 square feet. Efforts were made to protect old trees along Suhrawardi Road by adjusting the geometry of the roads. CDA sources reported that the project was completed on time with cost savings in the contract amount.

This interchange is crucial to addressing traffic congestion at key junctions and will serve areas like Jinnah Convention Centre, Serena Hotel, and the Diplomatic Enclave. It will also be a key route for international dignitaries and foreign guests attending the Champions Trophy.