A district and sessions court on Saturday granted exemption from appearance to Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad till March 18 in a case registered against him for interference in state affairs in Murree.

Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Naseem announced the decision while hearing a petition filed by the prosecution, seeking cancellation of bail of the former interior minister in the case.

As the hearing resumed, Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer submitted the exemption plea on medical grounds. The judge accepted it and adjourned the hearing till March 18.

On Feb 11, a court granted post-arrest bail to the AML chief in the Murree case against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Days after he secured bail in another case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari and was released from the Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad police had arrested the former interior minister on Feb 2 after a case was registered at the Aabpara police station against him for accusing the PPP co-chairman of hatching a plot to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The Murree police later booked him under sections 353, 186, 506/2 for interference in state affairs and using foul language for police personnel and having possession of illegal arms.