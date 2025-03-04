Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics – A new milestone in Punjab’s healthcare

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its healthcare facilities, with 750 Basic Health Centers (BHCs) now resembling state-of-the-art European-style clinics.

Years-old dilapidated health centers have been completely renovated, offering modern medical facilities and improved infrastructure. The Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics have been handed over to young doctors, ensuring quality healthcare services for the public.

The revamped clinics now feature new furniture, advanced medical equipment, stretchers, gleaming floors, clean wards, upgraded restrooms, and modern LED lighting. Each health center has been equipped with organized shelves, nameplates, and state-of-the-art amenities to enhance patient experience.

Notable transformations include:

Phularwan Health Center in Sargodha, which was once in poor condition, now fully modernized.

Qasim Bela Health Center in Multan, renovated to provide better facilities for patients.

87 WB Rural Health Center in Vehari, now a model clinic.

Bahtar RHC in Attock, transformed into a high-standard health facility.

Health centers in Gujrat and Sialkot, stunningly revamped under the new initiative.

Dagar Rathas Health Center in Bhakkar, now completely renovated.

Mochian Wala Health Center in Vehari, upgraded to a state-of-the-art Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic.

Old health centers in Khanewal, now converted into modern healthcare units, bringing a positive change to the district.

The initiative is being hailed as a groundbreaking step in Punjab’s healthcare sector, improving medical services and infrastructure for residents across the province.