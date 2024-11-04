Monday, November 04, 2024
Nawaz arrives in London after medical visit to USA

NEWS WIRE
November 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

LONDON  -  Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif returned to London from the United States, where he spent five days for a medical check-up. According to the channel report, Mian Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his personal physician, Dr Adnan, and his son, Hassan Nawaz. Speaking to reporters, Nawaz Sharif expressed complete satisfaction with the performances of the federal and Punjab governments. He praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for implementing effective measures aimed at providing relief to the public.

Nawaz Sharif also mentioned that his suggestion about the privatisation of the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was under consideration.

NEWS WIRE

