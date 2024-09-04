Senate committee unanimously approves Special Courts Bill

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Tuesday unanimously approved ‘The Establishment of Special Courts Bill’ which provides for the establishment of courts to resolve issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis within a stipulated time. The meeting chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada was held at the Parliament House. In attendance were Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), Director General Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE), and senior officials from the concerned departments. Secretary MOPHRD emphasized to the members that individuals residing abroad for more than six months have the legitimate right to be recognized as Overseas Pakistanis. He also highlighted that serious efforts are being made to address the property rights of overseas Pakistanis with actions to be taken within 15 days from the court order. The ‘Establishment of Special Courts’ bill was unanimously approved by the committee members. Speaking on the occaison, senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro said that this bill will be instrumental in resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. The Director General, Bureau of Immigration Overseas Employment briefed the members on the background, legal framework, mandate, performance and the protectorate of emigrants of the Bureau. It was noted that a total of nine courts have been established. He also explained the process flow for foreign employment, emphasizing that the Bureau of Emigration acts as a regulator, while the scrutiny of illegal immigration falls under the jurisdiction of the FIA. The Director General further stated that if a complaint is lodged against any agent or if a license holder is not affiliated with the Bureau, the matter is immediately reported to the FIA. The Chairman of the Committee pointed out that if a person goes overseas through a licenced agent and engages in beggary or illegal activities, it is the responsibility of the Bureau of Emigration to address the issue. In addition, Director General BE&OE provided a detailed briefing on the Overseas Employment Promoters with location and Province-wise break-up. He further noted that there are 627 promoters (24%) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 362 in Sindh (14%), 5 in Balochistan (0%), and 1,590 promoters (62%) in Punjab.

The Committee also held a comprehensive discussion on the number of individuals sent abroad by OEPs over the past five years with a country-wise break-up and nature of the job. Members observed that the number of individuals sent abroad has significantly declined over the years.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada remarked that the reason behind this decline has also tarnished the image of overseas Pakistanis being involved in illegal activities. He emphasized that Pakistan’s image has been stained by certain individuals, leading to overseas Pakistanis being unfairly blamed. He urged the Ministry to identify the true culprits to clear the name of the overseas Pakistani community. Additionally, the Chairman of the Committee highlighted the importance of reviewing complaints against OEPs. While examining 138 complaints filed in 2023, he asked the Ministry to provide details of the complaints submitted in the current year.

In his closing remarks, Senator Khanzada expressed concern about the declining number of overseas employees and the negative impact on Pakistan’s image. He urged the Ministry to prove that the individuals involved in crimes are not those who go abroad under the Ministry’s supervision. He suggested that officials provide records distinguishing between those who traveled on official visas and those who did not, as this issue is causing significant harm to the skilled labour force.