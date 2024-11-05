CM Maryam presents a gift of new car to vlogger

LAHORE - Honoring the innocent wish of a visually-impaired vlogger, Hafiz Muhammad Ali, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday presented him a gift of a new car. She gave him the car key, opened the car door herself and made him sit on the seat. She asked Muhammad Ali,”Are you happy?,” to which he replied,” I am very happy.” Muhammad Ali had expressed his desire for a car in a meeting with Madam chief minister a few weeks ago. Hafiz Muhammad Ali expressed his happiness at getting the car and thanked Madam Chief Minister. He said,”Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is really like a mother, only a mother can feel that much.” Hafiz Muhammad Ali is also a blind cricketer and a poet. He also provides expert commentary on cricket on Google. After memorizing the Holy Quran, he mastered Urdu and English languages out of his passion and dedication. He uses mobile phone with the help of Google Assistant. Visually impaired Muhammad Ali is the country’s first unique vlogger, YouTuber, cricketer and commentator. His father used to work as a private driver in Karachi, and he would remain depressed due to being away from his father. Muhammad Ali said,”I know the reality of others, that’s why I have been a supporter of PML (N) since day one.” His father Riaz Hussain, brother Kamil Abbas and friends were also with him on the occasion.