LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has decided to contact the leadership of the PDM, the PPP and the PTI to develop consensus on the national polls.

The decision was made in a meeting of JI central leadership at Mansoorah on Wednesday. Haq presided over the meeting which condemned the Israeli forces terrorism in Masjid-e-Aqsa and demanded the OIC and the leaders of the Muslim world to take practical steps for the freedom of Aqsa Mosque and people of Palestine from Israeli oc­cupation. It also expressed grief over the losses to wheat crop due to unex­pected rains, asking the nation to seek the collective forgiveness from Allah Almighty. The meeting condemned the illegal detention of Gwadar Rights Movement leader Hidayutur Rahman Baloch and decided to approach the Supreme Court for his release from prison. Haq said the JI would launch the movement for the restoration of rights of people of Balochistan from May 1. He asked the provincial govern­ment to fulfill the agreement signed with the people of Gwadar.

The JI chief said the parliamentary parties should come to the table to develop consensus on the general elections. He believed the polls in two provinces would not bring stability; rather the situation was expected to turn into worse after the elections as nobody would accept the results. He said the JI would initiate efforts with good intent amid the prevailing deadlock. The fight among the ruling political parties brought the country to a point where masses were burning in the fire of inflation, unemployment and lawlessness, he said, adding the current economic crises were due to decades long bad-governance and in­competence of the governments as it was not developed suddenly.