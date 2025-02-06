CM Maryam Nawaz extends 'Honhar Scholarship Scheme' to other provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the expansion of the 'Honhar Scholarship Scheme' to students from other provinces.

Chairing a high-level meeting on higher education, she sanctioned scholarships for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab. Additionally, the number of laptops distributed under the provincial government’s initiative has been increased to 110,000.

Students must secure at least 65% marks to qualify for a laptop, a criterion that also applies to students from other provinces. CM Maryam Nawaz further directed the establishment of a dedicated helpline for scholarship and laptop beneficiaries.

Highlighting the government's focus on youth empowerment, she stated, "Education and the youth are our nation’s true investment. Every child deserves access to modern learning tools, and it is our responsibility to provide them."