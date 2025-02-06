Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz extends 'Honhar Scholarship Scheme' to other provinces

CM Maryam Nawaz extends 'Honhar Scholarship Scheme' to other provinces
Web Desk
6:07 PM | February 06, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the expansion of the 'Honhar Scholarship Scheme' to students from other provinces.

Chairing a high-level meeting on higher education, she sanctioned scholarships for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab. Additionally, the number of laptops distributed under the provincial government’s initiative has been increased to 110,000.

Students must secure at least 65% marks to qualify for a laptop, a criterion that also applies to students from other provinces. CM Maryam Nawaz further directed the establishment of a dedicated helpline for scholarship and laptop beneficiaries.

Highlighting the government's focus on youth empowerment, she stated, "Education and the youth are our nation’s true investment. Every child deserves access to modern learning tools, and it is our responsibility to provide them."

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025