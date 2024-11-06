Militants expanding operational outreach across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The data on recent terrorist activities in the country highlights a troubling expansion of militant outreach and influence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In October alone, 48 terrorist attacks were reported across 28 districts in four provinces, resulting in 100 deaths and 80 injuries. Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank, released these statistics in its monthly security report for October 2024.

The report highlighted that the majority of the 48 reported attacks occurred in KP and Balochistan, with 35 and nine incidents, respectively. This trend suggests a targeted strategy by militants to destabilize areas where they may enjoy greater operational freedom due to geographical or socio-political factors.

The limited yet significant occurrences of terrorist violence in Sindh and Punjab – two attacks each – indicate an effort by these groups to broaden their influence beyond traditional strongholds. A notable example is the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army’s deadly vehicle-borne suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi, which reflects a deliberate strategy to undermine key economic partnerships. Similarly, banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants are reportedly aiming to expand their reach into Balochistan’s Pashtun belt and into Punjab, particularly in districts bordering KP like Mianwali, signaling a strategic push to extend their influence, the report maintains.

Meanwhile, the intensified response from security forces, resulting in the reported killing of 84 militants across 15 districts in all four provinces, not only indicates a proactive counterterrorism strategy but also highlights the widespread nature of militant activity.

OVERVIEW OF OCTOBER 2024 SECURITY SITUATION:

A total of 48 terrorist attacks occurred across the country in October 2024, as compared to 45 during the month before. These attacks resulted in 100 fatalities, compared to 54 in the preceding month. The 100 reported deaths comprised 52 security and law enforcement personnel, 36 civilians and 12 militants.

The 35 recorded attacks in KP included several major incidents in Bannu, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan and Orakzai, resulting in 64 deaths – 49 of whom were security personnel – and 40 injuries. The TTP along with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam and some local Taliban factions were reportedly involved in these terrorist activities across the province. Balochistan experienced a total of nine terrorist incidents during October 2024, which resulted in 30 deaths – an increase from 19 in the previous month. However, most of these deaths resulted from a single attack in Duki that claimed the lives of 21 mine workers. The BLA, BLF and some unspecified Baloch insurgent groups perpetrated eight attacks. One attack was orchestrated by the TTP, which injured four people.

Two attacks happened in Sindh including a major attack in Karachi, which targeted Chinese nationals. These attacks claimed the lives of four people, including two Chinese and injured 16 others. Meanwhile, two attacks took place in Mianwali and Sahiwal districts of Punjab. Two militants were killed in one of these attacks.

Compared to six in the month before, security forces and provincial counter-terrorism departments (CTDs) of the police conducted 24 anti-militant operations in Pakistan in October. These operations resulted in the elimination of 84 militants, while nine army soldiers and one Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred in these actions. Fourteen out of the total reported operations took place in KP, while seven happened in Balochistan, two in Punjab and one in Sindh.

Security and law enforcement personnel detained a total of 32 alleged militants in six search operations they conducted including at least one in each of the four provinces.

Overall, 82 incidents of various forms of conflict-related violence were documented across the country in October 2024. These incidents resulted in the death of 222 individuals and left 131 others injured.