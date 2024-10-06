Sunday, October 06, 2024
Pakistan targets $27 billion in foreign investment to stabilize economy

Web Desk
1:40 PM | October 06, 2024
The government, with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, aims to attract over $27 billion in foreign direct investment from Asian and European countries in the coming years to stabilize its economy through the development of key sectors.

Notable commitments include a $5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia, along with $10 billion each from the UAE and Kuwait, and a $2 billion investment from Azerbaijan. Recently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalized agreements worth $21 billion, strengthening their bilateral economic ties.

Azerbaijan is particularly interested in investing in the space industry, hydrometeorology, and climate change initiatives in Pakistan. Additionally, the Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group from China plans to contribute to Pakistan's energy sector through technological advancements and joint ventures in energy, petrochemicals, and industrial development.

Furthermore, Pakistan intends to collaborate with prominent mining companies from Denmark to modernize its mining industry with advanced technologies.

