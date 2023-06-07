Reopens China more attractive

There is a Chinese proverb, “A little impatience will spoil great plans”.

China is busy day-and-night with what to do, how to do and how to reach the destination. It is neither impatient nor does he have time to go after the conspiracies of others. China has been busy not from today but for centuries. Among the few ancient civilizations of the world, the Chinese civilization is the most prominent and has a strong introduc­tion to it. China has made history. By building the Great Wall as a symbol of bravery, Chinese believe that they want to live himself and also want the life of others. There are great inventions of ancient China, includ­ing an earthquake measuring device. And when it was invented, the rest of the world was deprived of it. The old­est civilizations survive only when they deal with difficulties, disasters and find successful solutions to meet needs. And this is clearly visible in the oldest Chinese civilization. There was a desire to know how China is and what it is doing after Covid-19. COVID locked the whole world. Ma­jor economies have collapsed. Mil­lions of lives were lost. And when it came time to deal with this epidemic, China was prominent. Invented med­icine, made safety kits, medical staff and essential equipment and deliv­ered to countries that had neither the resources nor the power. The big economies affected by COVID could not keep themselves cut off from the rest of the world for a long time due to the fear of their decline, but China took security measures for the sake of human survival for the most three years and eight days, putting human life first instead of its economy.

One day the Chinese Consulate in La­hore contacted and promised to travel to China, and assign some responsibili­ties by nominating the Secretary Gen­eral of the group, feel honour.

Before departure, Excellency Zhao Shiren CG Chinese Consulate, told the 8-member delegation that they will enjoy a visit to China. I had questions that were answered in China. Fortu­nately, I stayed in China for a special course in 2018-19 for almost a year. Now, when I arrived in China, felt like going from one house to another. I had seen China closely, so I started to review it from the airport itself.

The same rush, walking, more up­graded roads, more high-rise build­ings than before, modesty and famil­iar pleasure from different dishes, much more tasty. Memories are fresh. I came with a question and asked myself whether I am still in China? Thanks to Pakistan’s pride in China’s friendship, it has become fascinated by Pakistan’s adoption here.

The visit to China consisted of two parts, Beijing and Shenzhen. Our host China Economic Net’s team started with the most attractive “Palace Mu­seum” for tourists around the world. Where more than 19 million tourists visited in 2019 , a record. One after the other, State Grid and China State Construction Engineering Corporation were known to us. The services of both companies under CPEC are a priceless gift to Pakistan and guarantee the pros­perity of Pakistanis. On behalf of State Grid, 878 km long high voltage line was laid in Pakistan from one province (Matiari) to another province (Lahore), which is providing light by transmitting 2200 megawatts of electricity.

The visit revealed that the State Grid Corporation of China is also leading in providing services in Aus­tralia, Brazil, Portugal, Chile etc. Chi­na State Construction Engineering Corporation has played its full role in providing travel facilities in Pakistan.

With the construction of the 392 km Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), the six-hour journey has been re­duced to three hours. In terms of revenue, this is the largest company in China, which, apart from its own country, has extensive work experi­ence in dozens of countries includ­ing Russia, America, Egypt, Iraq, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Philippines, Algeria, Cam­bodia, Argentina etc. After choosing to visit Shenzhen, it was found that the second tallest building in China, the Ping An Finance Centre, is locat­ed here, which also has the honour of being the fifth tallest building in the world.