ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of
Pakistan Sunday clarified that Senator Azam
Swati never stayed at
the Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta.
A statement issued
by the apex court made
it clear that instead of
Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, he stayed at the Balochistan Judicial Academy
(Judicial Complex Quetta).
The statement mentioned
that a press conference of
Senator Muhammad Azam
Khan Swati has been circulated in the electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay
at the Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some
objectionable video was recorded. It added, “Supreme
Court Judges Rest House,
Quetta, is being managed
and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court
of Pakistan, Islamabad, and
is meant for the use of serving and former Judges of
the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” “It is clarified that
Muhammad Azam Swati
never used/stayed in the
Supreme Court Judges Rest
House at Quetta,” said the
SC statement. However, it
further said that according
to Special Branch, Balochistan, Azam Swati during
the aforesaid visit stayed
at the Balochistan Judicial
Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not
under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.