ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of

Pakistan Sunday clarified that Senator Azam

Swati never stayed at

the Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta.

A statement issued

by the apex court made

it clear that instead of

Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, he stayed at the Balochistan Judicial Academy

(Judicial Complex Quetta).

The statement mentioned

that a press conference of

Senator Muhammad Azam

Khan Swati has been circulated in the electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay

at the Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some

objectionable video was recorded. It added, “Supreme

Court Judges Rest House,

Quetta, is being managed

and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court

of Pakistan, Islamabad, and

is meant for the use of serving and former Judges of

the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” “It is clarified that

Muhammad Azam Swati

never used/stayed in the

Supreme Court Judges Rest

House at Quetta,” said the

SC statement. However, it

further said that according

to Special Branch, Balochistan, Azam Swati during

the aforesaid visit stayed

at the Balochistan Judicial

Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not

under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.