Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets tomorrow Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD - A pivotal meeting of the Central Ru­et-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled for Tuesday (tomorrow) to deter­mine the sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mu­karram moon at the Ministry of Reli­gious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Headed by Maulana Syed Muham­mad Abdul Khabir Azad, the meeting will witness the participation of es­teemed members from various insti­tutions, including the Ministry of Sci­ence and Technology, The Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Re­search Commission (SUPARCO).

Among the notable attendees are Director General Syed Mushahid Hus­sain Khalid, along with prominent fig­ures such as Allama Muhammad Dr. Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, and Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, among others. Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quet­ta, and Peshawar will also contrib­ute to the deliberations. Emphasizing the importance of public involve­ment, Maulana Azad encouraged citizens to actively engage in moon sighting efforts for Shawwal-ul-Mu­karram. Individuals are urged to re­port any sightings to designated contact numbers: Chairman (0321-9410041/0333-9100619), Direc­tor General Religious Affairs (0300-6831822), and the Office of Director Religious Affairs (051-9201425).