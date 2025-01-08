CM launches ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday launched the first of its kind ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’ project in Punjab. Under this project, 150 health centres will be transformed into ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’ across Punjab. Every basic facility will be available in the state-of-the-art and clean hospitals on the pattern of top private clinics. The entire system from entry to treatment stage in ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’, will be digital. The Chief Minister distributed contract letters of the ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic’ project to the doctors. Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir gave the title of ‘Super CM’ to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The CM Punjab called the doctors on the stage, mingled among them and held a pleasant conversation with them. She also had pictures with the doctors. Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, MRI services have been launched in district hospitals of Punjab under public private partnership. A project to provide MRI services on an outsourcing model in district hospitals has been launched. MoUs have been signed for starting MRI scanning services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar. MRI scanning services in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar will cost Rs. 39 crore 92 lac. MRI installation has been completed in District Headquarters Hospital of Sheikhupura. MRI machines will be installed in District Headquarters Hospital of Bahawalnagar soon. MRI scanning services will be started soon in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar. Outsourcing MRI services will be introduced in selected districts to improve service delivery. CM Punjab said, “Under the outsourcing model, quality MRI facilities will be provided in various districts across Punjab. The provision of MRI services will enable early diagnosis of complex diseases.”