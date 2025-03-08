Karachi cop arrested for high-end vehicle snatchings

KARACHI - The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has taken into custody a police constable, Rana Kashif, who is accused of heading a gang responsible for snatching luxury cars from Karachi’s affluent neighbourhoods, The News reported. According to a police statement, the gang was responsible for multiple car snatching incidents, including that of a high-end vehicle of a well-known TV actress, and another car from Ferozabad.

The AVLC also seized official weapons and drugs from the suspect’s possession. The arrested constable reportedly confessed to snatching over two dozen vehicles, which were later sold in Balochistan through his accomplices. Kashif was deployed at the Foreign Security Cell, and was involved in several high-profile car snatchings. He stole the high-end vehicle from Korangi on June 26, 2024, and another high-end vehicle from DHA on October 7, 2024.

The latter vehicle was later recovered in Quetta after a police encounter, leading to the arrest of Kashif’s accomplice Ayub, son of Lalzada.

On February 6, 2025, the gang snatched an expensive four-wheel vehicle belonging to a famous TV actress from 26th Street, Khayaban-e-Mohafiz, DHA. It has also been revealed that a recovered car was seized by the gang at gunpoint in the Ferozabad area last year.

The suspect also admitted to over two dozen other crimes. Police are conducting raids to arrest his accomplices and recover more stolen vehicles. Further investigations are underway.