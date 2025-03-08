Pakistan, Germany discuss global hockey expansion with FIH President

LAHORE - A high-profile delegation from Pakistan and the German Hockey Federation met with International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram in Lahore to discuss global hockey expansion, international event hosting, and strengthening bilateral ties. The German delegation, led by CEO and High-Performance Director Martin Schultz, engaged in comprehensive discussions with FIH President Ikram and Pakistan hockey officials, including Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who serves as the Focal Person for Sports in the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. A key topic of discussion between Ikram and Schultz was enhancing international participation in the global hockey calendar and exploring opportunities for Germany to host major events. “The talks focused on organizing top-tier hockey tournaments in Germany and integrating them into the international hockey schedule,” revealed an official. Meanwhile, Ikram and Junaid deliberated on attracting more foreign teams to visit Pakistan for bilateral series and strategized on hosting international tournaments in the country. “The FIH President expressed deep admiration for Pakistan’s rich hockey legacy and reaffirmed the FIH’s commitment to revitalizing hockey in the region,” said Ikram. The meeting also covered coaching programs, training initiatives, and competitive event planning. A key highlight of the discussions was Germany’s initiative to send its junior hockey team to Pakistan, which Ikram enthusiastically welcomed. The FIH President praised the German delegation for their commitment to collaborating with Pakistan’s hockey authorities, emphasizing that international cooperation is crucial for global hockey development. Khawaja Junaid reassured the delegation of full support from Pakistan’s Prime Minister, emphasizing that hockey revival remains a government priority.