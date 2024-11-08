Friday, November 08, 2024
Govt installs advanced machines to eliminate passport issuance delays

Web Desk
6:28 PM | November 08, 2024
National

The government has addressed the issue of passport issuance delays by installing new, advanced machines.

Sources confirmed that the installation of modern passport machines has been completed, significantly boosting the department's printing capacity. With the addition of high-speed printers, the passport office has doubled its production capacity.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports revealed that 10 state-of-the-art printers have been installed, enabling the department to print 40,000 passports daily, up from the previous capacity of 20,000.

Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, also shared that seven more advanced machines are expected to arrive at the headquarters soon, along with two dedicated printers for processing e-passports.

Qazi emphasized that these upgrades would greatly speed up passport processing, allowing for daily clearing of backlogs and ensuring citizens receive their passports in a timely manner.

