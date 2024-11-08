PM announces electricity relief package for winter season

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a three-month Electricity Sahulat Package, providing relief to domestic, commercial and industrial power consumers.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Iqbal Day in Islamabad this evening, he said this package will be available on additional use of electricity from December 2024 to February next year.

Giving detail of the package, the Prime Minister said domestic consumers will be charged with a flat rate of 26.7 rupees per unit, saving 11.42 to 26 rupees per unit on various tariff slabs.

He added that the industrial consumers will be able to save 5.72 rupees to 15 rupees per unit, saving 18 percent to 37 percent, while it will be 13.46 rupees to 22 rupees per unit for commercial users. The overall savings for commercial consumers will be 34 percent to 47 percent.

Shehbaz Sharif said this package will be applicable throughout the country.

The Prime Minister also paid rich tribute to great philosopher and poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.