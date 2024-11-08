Punjab govt approves expansion of safe city project to nineteen cities

The Punjab government has approved a plan by the Safe Cities Authority to expand the network of surveillance cameras to 19 cities across the province.

Cities including Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Vehari, Layyah, Taunsa, Chiniot, and Toba Tek Singh will be equipped with approximately 5,000 cameras as part of the expansion.

The project is estimated to cost Rs5.25 billion, with a completion deadline set for June 2025.

Officials have confirmed that the first phase of the project is already underway in cities such as Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Gujranwala.