UN agencies say ready to support Pakistan in managing Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration have expressed their readiness to provide support to Pakistan in registering and managing Afghan nationals.
In a joint statement in Bangkok on Saturday, the UN agencies said they have a longstanding and strong collaboration with Pakistan and stand ready to provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.
The UN agencies appealed to Pakistan to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans who have sought safety in the country and could be at imminent risk if forced to return.
It said Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls.
The UNHCR and IOM appreciated Pakistan’s generous hospitality towards Afghan nationals for over four decades, despite challenges.