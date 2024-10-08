Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Info Minister expresses grief over demise of actor Mazhar Ali

Web Desk
4:50 PM | October 08, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned actor Mazhar Ali

In a condolence statement today, he prayed for the higher status in heaven for the departed soul and also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Attaullah Tarar said with the demise of Mazhar Ali, the country lost a great artist and a wonderful human being.

The Minister said late Mazhar Ali mesmerized the viewers with his artistic talent and won their hearts with his acting.

He said the passing away of Mazhar Ali is an irreparable loss to the Pakistani drama industry.

