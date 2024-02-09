LHC puts ECP, Awn on notice on Raja's plea disputing NA-128 election result

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from the issuance of election result of Lahore’s NA-128 constituency.

Taking up a petition filed by advocate Salman Akram Raja, a PTI-backed election candidate, contesting the election result of the NA-128 constituency, LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi ordered the ECP not to issue the election result.

The court also put the Election Commission of Pakistan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Awn Saqlain Chaudhry on notice for Feb 12.

Raja moved the high court earlier in the day against the election result of the Lahore constituency, contending that despite securing victory with a big margin, the result was withheld.

He added that there was anomaly in forms 45 and 47, and he was forced out of the room where the vote count took place.