50 police officers promoted in Multan region

NEWS WIRE
February 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  A promotion board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry at the Regional Police Office here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Mansoor Aman, DPO Khanewal Ismail Kharak and DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz. In a major development, 50 police officers from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts were promoted based on merit, seniority, and exemplary service records. The promotions included 20 constables elevated to the rank of head constables, 20 head constables promoted to assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), and 10 ASIs promoted to sub-inspectors. RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry congratulated the promoted officers, emphasizing that their responsibilities had now increased. “You must perform your duties as a sacred obligation and ensure justice on merit,” he stated.

