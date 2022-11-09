Share:

The post-mortem reports of Arshad Sharif ascertained that the death of the late journalist was due to the bullets he received in the head and right lung.

Informed sources confirm that all the reports of Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem have come except one.

The report of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirms that the post-mortem of Arshad Sharif was carried out in Kenya too.

The mark of post-mortem in Kenya was present on the body of Arshad Sharif. It may take one more week for the last report to come.

Samples from Arshad Sharif’s body had been sent for a forensic test.