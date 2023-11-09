The Rise of Parallels in Tyranny

What a miserable scene this world is witnessing in Middle East nowadays. Gaza is burning, bleeding and bursting but sanity remains doomed. How intriguing it is that the blatant human rights violations are not only being, not condemned but in fact are being abated. The UNSC has not been able to pass a resolution which should stop war in Gaza and so the genocide of Palestinians. The international community that often stresses upon cooperation and multilateralism is sheerly polarised once again. Where majority of the world is standing with humanity that is, the Palestinians, the major powers are encouraging Israel’s brutalities through their words as well as actions.

One wonders why is it incomprehensible for the tyrants, that power is not the solution to such issues but negotiations while adhering to the international commitments will. It is astonishing that the world powers who tend to be human rights champions are tight-lipped at this epoch and no one reminds them of plethora of statements they have been making on advocacy of human rights. Notably, the US, UK and France have vociferously supported Israel and justifying the brutal acts it is resorted to.

But this is not the first instance that we are subjected to such a situation. Might is right has been the preferred choice of bullies; it serves their purpose. Why go far, look at the IIOJ&K. This has been the modus operandi there also by India. It is absolutely not surprising if India is standing by Israel and is propagating its brutalities because India as a state has been indulged in similar activities in IIOJ&K.

Both IIJO&K and Gaza are under illegal occupation of tyrannical forces who wish to prevail with the help of power. Both abhor the sanctity of UNSC resolutions on the zones under their respective control. Both deny the local population of their basic rights and resort to the criminal atrocities against the locals who are not only disarmed but also at complete disadvantage. Both resort to hypocrisy as they first encourage birth of local resistance movements by avoiding peaceful resolution of the problem and then fight with these resistance movements aimed at trying to declare themselves as the aggrieved parties.

Blockage of water, electricity, food, internet, medical assistance to the locals under siege has been a norm in both parts of the world. Disappearances of individuals in the name of security checks, interrogations and torture have been a routine matter. Brutality in circumstances where the tyrants feel they are justified is simply limitless. Loathing of Palestinians and Kashmiris by both the states is to an extent where they are not even considered at par with humans. As the adage goes, birds of feather flock together, some verified Indian social media users are supporting their Israeli role models. They have been found propagating fake news about Hamas, as reported by BOOM, one of the most reputed fact checking services of India. Under the BJP regime, hired social media influencers are usually busy in trolling against Muslims especially Kashmiris, who have now trained their barrels towards the Palestinians and Hamas.

Media plays an important role in our lives, more so during the crises and conflicts. It is but disappointing that during the Israel-Palestine conflict, the western media is playing below par the norms. It is portraying Palestinians as aggressors and affording Israel the right to defend itself. It’s using words and statements in a manner that are demonizing Palestinians to accrue support for Israel from powerful corners of the world.

The attacks by Hamas on Israel bear a context. These were indicative of the frustration that was evolved over the years due to latter’s continued atrocities and denying of justice not only by Israel but also by the world at large. The resistance movements around the globe take birth because of the prevalent injustice. International statutes like Geneva Convention etc. have not been able to protect the weaker. In case of IIOJ&K also, there are pending UNSC resolutions while India is creating havoc there for the last 75 years. Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A is clear demonstration of India’s deniability for the international pledges.

To what extent these tyrants shall go is someone’s guess but looking through the prism of humanity and international norms both India and Israel have already crossed all limits. It is irony of fate that the so called “human rights champions” have also crossed the limits of imperviousness giving a clear message that the pending issues on Earth cannot be resolved peacefully. Injustice, insensitivity and insecurity can be upheld unabatedly giving rise to resistance which in turn should be crushed indiscriminately portraying the oppressor as an aggrieved party. It seems that the international response to the Gaza situation is giving rise to parallels in tyranny, the world is yet to experience in future.